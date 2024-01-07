Halle Bailey reveals big secret about new bundle of joy

Los Angeles, California - The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey became a mother in secret and showed off her little bundle of joy in public for the first time.

Halle Bailey has given birth to her first child, a son named Halo. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/hallebailey

Without ever confirming her pregnancy, the 23-year-old has now announced the birth of her first baby with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr (26), better known as DGG.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, the actor-singer wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son."

"Welcome to the world my halo," she added. "The world is desperate to know you."

In the picture, the new mom holds her child's tiny hand between her fingers. Around the baby's wrist is a delicate gold bracelet engraved with "Halo."

The post was flooded with congratulations from thousands of fans and famous friends, including Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Cynthia Erivo, Todrick Hall, Halle Berry, and Nicki Minaj.

"Welcome to earth, Halo," the rapper wrote. "We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!"

Halle's partner DDG commented "super mom" on the post, and dropped a similar one of his own.

"The flyest kid in the universe has arrived," he said on his Instagram story.