Halle Bailey reveals big secret about new bundle of joy
Los Angeles, California - The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey became a mother in secret and showed off her little bundle of joy in public for the first time.
Without ever confirming her pregnancy, the 23-year-old has now announced the birth of her first baby with boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr (26), better known as DGG.
In a post on Instagram on Saturday, the actor-singer wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son."
"Welcome to the world my halo," she added. "The world is desperate to know you."
In the picture, the new mom holds her child's tiny hand between her fingers. Around the baby's wrist is a delicate gold bracelet engraved with "Halo."
The post was flooded with congratulations from thousands of fans and famous friends, including Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Cynthia Erivo, Todrick Hall, Halle Berry, and Nicki Minaj.
"Welcome to earth, Halo," the rapper wrote. "We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!"
Halle's partner DDG commented "super mom" on the post, and dropped a similar one of his own.
"The flyest kid in the universe has arrived," he said on his Instagram story.
Halle Bailey has kept her pregnancy and relationship under wraps
Halle and her boyfriend DDG have been a couple for more than a year. They made their relationship public on Instagram in March 2022, when the rapper and founder of record label Zooted Music wished the her a happy birthday.
"my biggest blessing by far," DDG wrote in his own IG post on Saturday, sharing the same photo. "son son.. never been so in love. baby halo"
Bailey revealed to People in May that she would describe DGG as "a real Prince Charming".
"I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else," she said. "You're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."
She has kept her private life almost completely out of the public eye, despite widespread rumors about her pregnancy.
In November, Bailey responded to a fan on Snapchat who claimed that she had "pregnancy nose" in a recent photo. Bailey shared her response to the comment in a video.
"If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay," she said.
"And you know why? Cause I am black. I love my nose," she added. "Leave me the hell alone!”
She did not address the pregnancy rumors, but it looks like the fans were correct!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/hallebailey