Halsey and Suga unleash nightmarish new anthem for Diablo IV

Pop icons Halsey and Suga have teamed up to create Lilith for Diablo IV, a masterpiece musical anthem for video game lovers and music stans worldwide.

Halsey (l.) and Suga from BTS have teamed up for Lilith, a collaboration for the RPG video game, Diablo IV. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamhalsey, @agustd

Get ready gamers and music aficionados!

Grammy-nominated singer Halsey and Suga of BTS are about to take the gaming world by storm by creating the soundtrack to Blizzard Entertainment's highly anticipated Diablo IV, which is set to be released on June 5.

Halsey previously performed the song Lilith at the 2022 Game Awards in Los Angeles, according to Billboard, and the two artists have worked together numerous times in the past.

Diablo posted a teaser for the new song on Twitter, which seamlessly captured the dark and enchanting realm of Diablo IV with a moody aesthetic.

The song Lilith was originally featured on Halsey‘s most recent album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Their collab is giving it a new spin. Halsey's hauntingly blissful voice and Suga's impressive rap skills will surely transport players into the nightmarish world.

Fans have expressed their excitement on social media, with comments like, "MY TWO FAVS AND THE GAME I’LL BE PLAYING?! Let’s goooooo," and "My favourite artists collaborating on a song to be featured in my favourite game. I am god’s favourite child."

Another fan on Twitter wrote, "Came for the game, stayed for this collab," highlighting the powerful synergy between music and gaming.