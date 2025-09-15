Hannah Einbinder declares "F**k ICE and free Palestine" in viral Emmys speech

Los Angeles, California - Hacks star Hannah Einbinder celebrated her first Emmy win with a memorable speech calling out aggressive immigration raids across the US and drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza .

Hannah Einbinder earned her first Emmy on Sunday for her role as Ava Daniels in Hacks. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 30-year-old actor took home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday in recognition of her role as Ava Daniels in HBO's Hacks.



After thanking the cast and crew of the acclaimed comedy, Einbinder added, "Finally, go birds, f**k ICE, and free Palestine. Thank you."

The first line – a rally cry for her beloved Philadelphia Eagles – went uninterrupted, but the dig at Immigration and Customs Enforcement – which has led aggressive raids under the instruction of President Donald Trump – prompted the censors to cover up the expletive in the live TV broadcast.

As for her show of support for the Palestinian people, Einbinder told reporters that she felt a responsibility as someone who is Jewish to speak out against Israel's atrocities in Gaza, which numerous human rights experts and organizations have deemed genocidal.

"I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state, she explained, per Variety.

Also advocating for the people of Palestine on the red carpet were Einbinder's co-star, Meg Stalter, who carried a bag with "Ceasefire!" written on it, and actor Javier Bardem, who sported a kaffiyeh.