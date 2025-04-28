Harry Potter star Rupert Grint announces birth of "secret" baby no. 2!

London, UK - Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has quietly become a father of two!

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint announced the birth of his second baby – a girl named Goldie – in a sweet Instagram post shared over the weekend. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@rupertgrint

The 36-year-old actor announced the happy news on Sunday with a post on his Instagram page.

The picture shows his newborn daughter Goldie, whose name is embroidered in gold letters on her onesie.

"Secret Child Slightly Revealed," he captioned the post, alluding to the numerous rumors that had spread about the birth of a second baby.

So far, Grint seems to be enjoying his newborn's company – at least for now!

"A 10/10 baby (so far)," he joked.

He also gave a shoutout to the doctor who helped his girlfriend deliver the new bundle of joy.

Grint and Georgia Groome have been together since 2011, and they welcomed their first little one, a daughter named Wednesday, in 2022.