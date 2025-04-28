Harry Potter star Rupert Grint announces birth of "secret" baby no. 2!
London, UK - Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has quietly become a father of two!
The 36-year-old actor announced the happy news on Sunday with a post on his Instagram page.
The picture shows his newborn daughter Goldie, whose name is embroidered in gold letters on her onesie.
"Secret Child Slightly Revealed," he captioned the post, alluding to the numerous rumors that had spread about the birth of a second baby.
So far, Grint seems to be enjoying his newborn's company – at least for now!
"A 10/10 baby (so far)," he joked.
He also gave a shoutout to the doctor who helped his girlfriend deliver the new bundle of joy.
Grint and Georgia Groome have been together since 2011, and they welcomed their first little one, a daughter named Wednesday, in 2022.
A spokesperson for the family also confirmed Goldie's birth to People, adding that they hope fans will respect their privacy during this "very special time."
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@rupertgrint