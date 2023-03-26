Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spark couple rumors with spicy PDA

Tokyo, Japan - Harry and Emily caught K-I-S-S-I-N-G! Grammy winner Harry Styles and model Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted smooching in Tokyo. Could these two celebrities be the next power couple?

Are Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles a couple? © Collage: screenshot/ Instagram/ Emily Ratajkowski & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The Watermelon Sugar singer (29) was spotted in a passionate embrace with Emily Ratajkowski (31)! The Daily Mail obtained and shared the sultry footage of the two locking lips to the web.

In the clip, Emily and Harry appear to hold hands while they wildly French kiss!

Harry is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love On Tour concert series, but why Emily is in Japan is a mystery. Did she follow her new crush there to steal some kisses?

Per other footage of the two celebs dancing, also from the Daily Mail, it seems they could be a new fling.

But so far the apparent lovebirds haven't commented on the clips of them kissing!