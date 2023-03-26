Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spark couple rumors with spicy PDA
Tokyo, Japan - Harry and Emily caught K-I-S-S-I-N-G! Grammy winner Harry Styles and model Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted smooching in Tokyo. Could these two celebrities be the next power couple?
The Watermelon Sugar singer (29) was spotted in a passionate embrace with Emily Ratajkowski (31)! The Daily Mail obtained and shared the sultry footage of the two locking lips to the web.
In the clip, Emily and Harry appear to hold hands while they wildly French kiss!
Harry is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love On Tour concert series, but why Emily is in Japan is a mystery. Did she follow her new crush there to steal some kisses?
Per other footage of the two celebs dancing, also from the Daily Mail, it seems they could be a new fling.
But so far the apparent lovebirds haven't commented on the clips of them kissing!
Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski dating, or is this just a rebound fling?
The spicy footage has everyone wondering if these two are each other's rebounds, as both are newly single.
The Sign of the Times singer was with Olivia Wilde until November 2022. There were also rumors that sparks were flying between him and Jennifer Aniston.
Emily Ratajkowski is also newly single and in the middle of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard (35). Since she filed for divorce in September, there's been a lot of buzz about the model's dating life, especially her fling with comedian Pete Davidson (29).
Could Emily and Harry's smooches be the start of something more serious?
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/ Instagram/ Emily Ratajkowski & Frederic J. Brown / AFP