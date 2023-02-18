Are Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston seeing sparks fly?
Los Angeles, California - Is a new romance brewing between actor Jennifer Aniston and pop singer Harry Styles?
Harry has commented that Jennifer is his celebrity crush, and perhaps, he's gotten his shot at love thanks to his recent embarrassing moment.
The faux pax happened during his Love on Tour stop in Los Angeles last month, when the 29-year-old's pants ripped onstage in front of a crowd of thousands - including Jen!
The 54-year-old's embarrassed reaction made the rounds on the internet - and apparently prompted the Friends actor to contact Harry herself.
As reported by the Daily Express, Jen "got in touch with the singer after his on-stage blunder, and has noted some compatibility between them."
The outlet continued that Jennifer's friends have joked about who she might date next, and that Harry "ticks all the boxes."
Are Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston dating?
Despite their large 25-year age gap, Harry has dated older women before.
He is reportedly newly single after splitting from actor Olivia Wilde, who is nine years his senior, in November.
Afterward, he was linked again to his ex Kendall Jenner. Yet it appears that nothing serious is going on between them, as she was spotted earlier this week making out with Bad Bunny an LA club.
Perhaps Harry is now moving onto his dream lady, as in 2020, he admitted on the Ellen DeGeneres show that Jennifer was his first celebrity crush.
So is Harry Styles' teenage dream finally coming true? All eyes are on this all-star pairing.
Cover photo: Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP