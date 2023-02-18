Are Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston seeing sparks fly?

Los Angeles, California - Is a new romance brewing between actor Jennifer Aniston and pop singer Harry Styles ?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles the next Hollywood mega couple? © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Harry has commented that Jennifer is his celebrity crush, and perhaps, he's gotten his shot at love thanks to his recent embarrassing moment.

The faux pax happened during his Love on Tour stop in Los Angeles last month, when the 29-year-old's pants ripped onstage in front of a crowd of thousands - including Jen!

The 54-year-old's embarrassed reaction made the rounds on the internet - and apparently prompted the Friends actor to contact Harry herself.

As reported by the Daily Express, Jen "got in touch with the singer after his on-stage blunder, and has noted some compatibility between them."

The outlet continued that Jennifer's friends have joked about who she might date next, and that Harry "ticks all the boxes."