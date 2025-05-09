Harry Styles goes viral after being spotted at Pope Leo XIV's Vatican debut!

Vatican City - Where in the world is Harry Styles ? The Vatican, apparently!

Pop star Harry Styles (r.) was seemingly spotted in the crowd awaiting the debut of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday. © Collage: Gabriel BOUYS / AFP & Screenshot/X/@PopCrave

The 31-year-old singer has been lying very low since finishing up his Love on Tour concert series in 2023, but on Thursday, fans appeared to get a rare glimpse of him awaiting the debut of Pope Leo XIV!

Per a photo shared via X, Harry was seen in the crowd that had gathered at the Vatican after the white smoke signaled the selection of the next pope.

The Watermelon Sugar artist seemed to be trying to fly under the radar, hiding under a baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Still, the casual disguise was not enough for him to go unnoticed by fans!

"why is he everywhere," one user wrote on X.

"he's operating at levels of unemployment that his male pop peers could only dream of," one fan joked.

This isn't the only random sighting of Harry as of late, as he popped up in Japan back in March as he ran in the Tokyo marathon (he finished the race in three hours and 24 minutes, by the way!).