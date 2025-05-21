Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo, and more back Planned Parenthood amid Trump's threats

New York, New York - Harry Styles , Olivia Rodrigo , and more of today's biggest stars have thrown their support behind Planned Parenthood amid the Trump administration's threats against reproductive healthcare in the US.

Harry Styles (l.) and Olivia Rodrigo were among more than 250 celebrities to sign an ad in support of Planned Parenthood amid the Trump administration's attacks. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

Planned Parenthood ran an ad in the New York Times on Wednesday featuring the signatures of more than 250 celebrities, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Along with Olivia and Harry, stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal, Phoebe Bridgers, Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy Kimmel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Stevie Nicks all threw their support behind the organization's efforts.

The ad emphasizes that signatories are advocating for "you and me – not the government – deciding what care we need and where we can go to get it."

"Every day, Planned Parenthood health center staff open the doors of health centers to ensure patients – no matter who they are – can get access to the essential health care they need," Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.

"Planned Parenthood health centers play an irreplaceable role in our health system. I applaud these cultural changemakers and everyone across the country who have said, loud and clear: I'm for Planned Parenthood."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump took aim at Planned Parenthood by slashing its funding under Title X federal programs.