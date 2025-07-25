Harry Styles just launched a sex toy – plus a spicy NYC popup shop!

New York, New York - Singer Harry Styles has been causing a stir with a very special, and spicy, product – h e's launching a sex toy under his personal brand!

Harry Styles (31) provides one or two highlights with his latest products. © Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

That's right: the heartthrob is launching his own vibrator – and a matching personal lubricant, too!

His latest product line should please fans in particular in the truest sense of the word.

Under the motto "PLEASE YOURSELF LIKE YOU MEAN IT," the pop star announced the news via Instagram on Thursday after teasing a big surprise for days.

"We’re pleased to announce: Pleasing Yourself – a radical pursuit of what feels good, with two new products that put pleasure right where it belongs: in your hands (or theirs)," the brand wrote.

"Anchored in the universal experience of pleasure, Pleasing Yourself doesn’t follow a formula and isn’t about the endgame. It revels in the nuances in between – the inhale, the anticipation, the whispered *yes* of letting go."

His brand "Pleasing" was previously better known for nail polish, perfumes, and fashion.