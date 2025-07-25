Harry Styles just launched a sex toy – plus a spicy NYC popup shop!
New York, New York - Singer Harry Styles has been causing a stir with a very special, and spicy, product – he's launching a sex toy under his personal brand!
That's right: the heartthrob is launching his own vibrator – and a matching personal lubricant, too!
His latest product line should please fans in particular in the truest sense of the word.
Under the motto "PLEASE YOURSELF LIKE YOU MEAN IT," the pop star announced the news via Instagram on Thursday after teasing a big surprise for days.
"We’re pleased to announce: Pleasing Yourself – a radical pursuit of what feels good, with two new products that put pleasure right where it belongs: in your hands (or theirs)," the brand wrote.
"Anchored in the universal experience of pleasure, Pleasing Yourself doesn’t follow a formula and isn’t about the endgame. It revels in the nuances in between – the inhale, the anticipation, the whispered *yes* of letting go."
His brand "Pleasing" was previously better known for nail polish, perfumes, and fashion.
Where can you buy Harry Styles' new sex toy?
Pleasing's Instagram account went on to say that two new products – The Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator and The Pleasing Lube – were now available on Pleasing.com and the Pleasing Pleasure Shop from the 25th to the 27th of July on 251 Elizabeth Street in New York City.
As of Friday afternoon, another post came from the brand saying that the products had sold out in minutes on Pleasing.com for the US and UK. Stock should still be available as supplies last in the NYC Pleasing Pleasure Shop, though!
Yes, Please!
For more of our favorite sex toys, check out our picks here.
Cover photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa