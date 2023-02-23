Harry Styles' hit gets a sultry can't-miss cover from Sabrina Carpenter

London, UK - Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to Harry Styles with a sultry rendition of his hit song Late Night Talking during a performance on BBC Radio 1.

Sabrina Carpenter (l.) performed a stripped-down cover of Late Night Talking by Harry Styles during an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old singer performed on the station's famous Live Lounge segment on Thursday.



As is tradition for the program, Carpenter sang one of her own songs, Nonsense, from her album Emails I Can't Send, as well as the stripped-down cover of the Harry's House track.

Her distinct vocals put a whole new spin on the tune with a dreamy, jazz-like feel.

The former Disney star has made no secret of her admiration of the Watermelon Sugar singer, having previously shared a video of herself singing Little Freak, another song off his Grammy-winning third album.



Styles is no stranger to the Live Lounge either, having made several appearances on the segment himself.

The 29-year-old has performed some pretty iconic covers, including Juice by Lizzo, Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled, The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, and Wet Dream by Wet Leg during his many times on the show.

Thursday's performance marked Carpenter's first-ever appearance on the program, and fans couldn't get enough of the cover.