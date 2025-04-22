Has Kristen Stewart secretly gotten married?

Los Angeles, California - The wedding bells have rung for Twilight star Kristen Stewart, who has reportedly said "I do" to her fiancée, Dylan Meyer.

The wedding bells have rung for Twilight star Kristen Stewart, who reportedly said "I do" to her fiancée, Dylan Meyer (l.), over the weekend. © ANGELA WEISS/AFP

The intimate ceremony took place at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday.

As reported by TMZ, the newlyweds were smiling ear-to-ear as they put the rings on one another's hands.

Kristen wore a simple beige two-piece consisting of a short skirt and a vest, and wore her blonde hair down in a tousled bob.

Her new wife, Dylan, on the other hand, wore a high ponytail with a black bow and opted for a partially sheer dress.

The lovebirds have been together since 2019, around six years after their first meeting on a film set. In 2021, the 35-year-old Spencer star revealed that Dylan had proposed to her.

Kristen, who publicly came out as bisexual in 2017, was previously linked to her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson on-and-off between 2009 and 2013. She has also dated model Stella Maxwell, producer Alicia Cargile, and late Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin.