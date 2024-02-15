Kristen Stewart reveals inspiration behind epic coming out moment: Donald Trump!
Los Angeles, California - Donald Trump can apparently claim some responsibility for Kristen Stewart publicly coming out on national TV in 2017.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Academy Award-nominated star revealed that the one-time real estate mogul blasting her on social media was the reason she eventually opened up about her sexuality while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017.
It was during that gig that Stewart unloaded on Donald Trump, who years earlier took aim at her rollercoaster relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.
"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Trump tweeted in 2012 amid a barrage of social media posts. "She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again – just watch. He can do much better!"
While chatting with Rolling Stone, Stewart reflected on Trump's fixation with the former couple, who dated from 2009 to 2013.
"Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering," she told the outlet. "It's like, 'What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?'"
The Spencer actor also referred to the 77-year-old Republican as "such a little baby" before declaring: "F*** you, b***!"
Stewart opens up on SNL moment
While hosting SNL in February 2017, Stewart said she killed two birds with one stone – taking a shot at the then-president, while also opening up about being queer.
"Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're probably really not going to like me now," she said during her opening monologue. "Because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay, dude."
She explained to Rolling Stone that the "very shoot-from-the-hip moment" came after brainstorming with the sketch comedy show's writers about a lackluster script: "This is the most boring monologue ever. What are we going to do? What the f***?"
After someone brought up Trump's previous tweets, she replied, "He's mad at me for cheating on my boyfriend? Little does he know…."
Stewart has been engaged to screenwriter and actor Dylan Meyer since 2021.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Stefanie Loos / AFP