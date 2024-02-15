Kristen Stewart reveals inspiration behind epic coming out moment: Donald Trump!

Los Angeles, California - Donald Trump can apparently claim some responsibility for Kristen Stewart publicly coming out on national TV in 2017.

Donald Trump was one of the reasons Kristen Stewart chose to come out publicly as gay. © Collage: REUTERS & Stefanie Loos / AFP

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Academy Award-nominated star revealed that the one-time real estate mogul blasting her on social media was the reason she eventually opened up about her sexuality while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017.



It was during that gig that Stewart unloaded on Donald Trump, who years earlier took aim at her rollercoaster relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Trump tweeted in 2012 amid a barrage of social media posts. "She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again – just watch. He can do much better!"

While chatting with Rolling Stone, Stewart reflected on Trump's fixation with the former couple, who dated from 2009 to 2013.

"Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering," she told the outlet. "It's like, 'What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?'"

The Spencer actor also referred to the 77-year-old Republican as "such a little baby" before declaring: "F*** you, b***!"