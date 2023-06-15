Have Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rekindled their romance?
Los Angeles, California - Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid are said to be "back on" and have finally defined their relationship - sort of.
Things just got a little more complicated in the Oscar winner's alleged romance with the 28-year-old model.
Though it was reported that the two briefly split in February, on Thursday, US Weekly confirmed that Leo and Gigi are back on, but the two are still keeping things causal.
"Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings 'situationship' right now," an insider dished to the outlet,
"They travel so often, so it's best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid."
The source added that "neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly revive their "situationship"
The pair first sparked dating chatter back in September after Leo's split from model Camila Morrone and Gigi's break-up with her baby daddy, Zayn Malik.
Despite conflicting reports stating their romance "fizzled out," the Wolf of Wall Street actor and the socialite had revived the love gossip by March.
Most recently, Leo and Gigi were both seen at a dinner hosted by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful last week, though the pair arrived separately, and Leo's parents were with him.
Cover photo: Collage: LOIC VENANCE & VALERY HACHE / AFP