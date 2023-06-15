Have Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rekindled their romance?

Los Angeles, California - Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid are said to be "back on" and have finally defined their relationship - sort of.

Leonardo DiCaprio (l) and Gigi Hadid have officially defined their relationship - to some extent. © Collage: LOIC VENANCE & VALERY HACHE / AFP

Things just got a little more complicated in the Oscar winner's alleged romance with the 28-year-old model.

Though it was reported that the two briefly split in February, on Thursday, US Weekly confirmed that Leo and Gigi are back on, but the two are still keeping things causal.

"Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings 'situationship' right now," an insider dished to the outlet,

"They travel so often, so it's best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid."

The source added that "neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."