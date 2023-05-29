Has Leonardo DiCaprio found a new model girlfriend?

Leonardo Dicaprio has sparked dating rumors with Irina Shayk after they were spotted at Cannes Film Festival together. © Collage: Angela WEISS & LOIC VENANCE / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

The 48-year-old movie star and the 37-year-old model have been spotted together more and more often lately, so are the pair more than just friends?

Admittedly, DiCaprio and Shayk certainly have Hollywood dream couple potential - both are beautiful, successful, and single!

But as far as age is concerned, Shayk, who previously dated Bradley Cooper, Kanye West, and Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn't quite fit into The Revenant actor's infamous pattern, as his relationships typically end as soon as his girlfriends have passed the age of 25.

And yet, he has been spotted with Shayk suspiciously often. After meeting at Coachella, the duo was also recently spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Shayk is said to have accompanied the actor not only to the premiere of his new flick Killers of The Flower Moon but also to Naomi Campbell's birthday party.

