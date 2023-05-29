Has Leonardo DiCaprio found a new model girlfriend?
Cannes, France - What's going on between Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk?
The 48-year-old movie star and the 37-year-old model have been spotted together more and more often lately, so are the pair more than just friends?
Admittedly, DiCaprio and Shayk certainly have Hollywood dream couple potential - both are beautiful, successful, and single!
But as far as age is concerned, Shayk, who previously dated Bradley Cooper, Kanye West, and Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn't quite fit into The Revenant actor's infamous pattern, as his relationships typically end as soon as his girlfriends have passed the age of 25.
And yet, he has been spotted with Shayk suspiciously often. After meeting at Coachella, the duo was also recently spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Shayk is said to have accompanied the actor not only to the premiere of his new flick Killers of The Flower Moon but also to Naomi Campbell's birthday party.
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk more than just good friends?
The duo's frequent appearances have had fans speculating about a possible romance for weeks.
The time is fitting to take their previously friendly relationship to the next level, as both Shayk and the Great Gatsby star are currently single.
DiCaprio broke up with Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone last year and has not been seen with any new women since - at least not officially.
In addition to rumors of a fling with model Gigi Hadid, the heartthrob was also seen at the Cannes Film Festival in the company of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Toni Garrn, who is also freshly separated.
Perhaps it's only a matter of time before Leo officially steps out with his next model girlfriend by his side!
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS & LOIC VENANCE / AFP (TAG24 Edit)