Have Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - The Hollywood rumor mill was buzzing earlier this year about an alleged romance between movie stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, but after about nine months, the two are said to have called it quits!

Actor Tom Cruise (l.) and Blonde star Ana de Armas are said to have separated amicably. © Collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The chatter first began with a Valentine's Day sighting in February, and the celebs later appeared to confirm the speculation with a several joint appearances.

In May, the 63-year-old action star and the 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actor celebrated David Beckham's 50th birthday together, and they reportedly spent much of the summer together in Menorca, according to The Sun.

Sadly, it seems things weren't meant to last, as an insider dished to the British outlet that their romance has come to an end.

"Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course," a source revealed.

There's reportedly no bad blood between the pair, as they ultimately came to the realization that they "weren't going to go the distance" and decided just to be friends.

"The spark had gone between them, but they still love each other's company and they've both been really adult about it," the tipster added.