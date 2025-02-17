Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors on Valentine's Day!

Top Gun star Tom Cruise (r.) has sparked new romance rumors after a Valentine's Day date with actor Ana de Armas! © Collage: Theo Wargo & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pictures from the Daily Mail show Cruise dining with the 36-year-old in the trendy Soho district on Friday evening.

The two didn't go unnoticed for long, as many fans recognized them and asked for autographs and photos.

The 62-year-old, in particular, seemed to have no problem with this. Ana, on the other hand, looked as if she would have preferred a little more togetherness.

Afterward, the two got into a cab together.

If Tom and Ana do indeed make their relationship public soon, they would be Hollywood's new action dream couple!

Tom is a true legend of the genre with the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun series, while Ana is already well on her way to becoming a star in the action world as well.

The Havana native was not only at the side of Daniel Craig as a Bond girl in 2021's No Time to Die, but she gained further experience in films such as The Gray Man and Ghosted and is even playing the lead role in this summer's action blockbuster Ballerina.