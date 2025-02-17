Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors on Valentine's Day!
London, UK - Top Gun star Tom Cruise has sparked new romance rumors after a Valentine's Day date with actor Ana de Armas!
Pictures from the Daily Mail show Cruise dining with the 36-year-old in the trendy Soho district on Friday evening.
The two didn't go unnoticed for long, as many fans recognized them and asked for autographs and photos.
The 62-year-old, in particular, seemed to have no problem with this. Ana, on the other hand, looked as if she would have preferred a little more togetherness.
Afterward, the two got into a cab together.
If Tom and Ana do indeed make their relationship public soon, they would be Hollywood's new action dream couple!
Tom is a true legend of the genre with the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun series, while Ana is already well on her way to becoming a star in the action world as well.
The Havana native was not only at the side of Daniel Craig as a Bond girl in 2021's No Time to Die, but she gained further experience in films such as The Gray Man and Ghosted and is even playing the lead role in this summer's action blockbuster Ballerina.
Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating?
As part of her action career, Ana had already publicly raved about Tom and his stunts. "He's so mind-blowing," she once said in an interview with USA Today.
Since her relationship with Ben Affleck, Ana has been the subject of several romance rumors, but they never turned out to be anything serious.
Last year, Cruise was linked to British-Russian model Elsina Khayrova, but the two broke up after just a few weeks.
It's not yet known whether the Valentine's Day dinner really signifies a new love affair, as spokespeople for the two have declined to answer questions on the subject.
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP