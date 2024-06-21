Hawaii Five-0 actor Taylor Wily has suddenly died

Honolulu, Hawaii - Actor Taylor Wily, best known for his role in Hawaii Five-0, has sadly passed away at the age of 56.

Actor Taylor Wily (r.), best known for his role in Hawaii Five-0, sadly passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday, according to multiple reports. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & USA TODAY Network

The Daily Mail and TV Insider both reported on the star's passing on Thursday.

According to the reports, Wily died on Thursday, but the specific details of his death, including the cause, are currently unknown.

He famously played snack bar owner Kamekona Tupuola on the CBS crime series Hawaii Five-0, and he also appeared in the show Magnum PI and the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall, among other roles.

In addition to his acting career, Wily was also a sumo wrestler and mixed martial arts fighter in the UFC.

Peter Lenkov, who served as a producer on both Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI, paid tribute to the late actor in an Instagram post late Thursday.

"T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition," he began in a lengthy, heartfelt caption.