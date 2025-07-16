Taylor Swift reunites with family to support dad Scott after major surgery

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been spending time with her family after her dad, Scott, underwent a serious heart procedure.

According to TMZ, Scott underwent quintuple bypass surgery more than a month ago. The singer's team confirmed that the 73-year-old did not have a heart attack, but doctors made a discovery at a routine check-up that led to the procedure.

Taylor, her mom Andrea, and her younger brother Austin have all been by Scott's side as he recovers.

Though it was a complex surgery, Scott has been doing well ever since and is recovering smoothly.

Taylor has been keeping a low profile as of late and is enjoying some rare downtime from her career after the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour in December.

She is said to have spent the recent July 4th holiday in Montana with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky.