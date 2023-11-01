Heidi Klum gets a helping hand in over-the-top peacock costume for Halloween bash

New York, New York - Heidi Klum ruffled some feathers as she closed out Halloween with yet another unforgettable costume.

Heidi Klum won Halloween again with her over-the-top peacock costume.

Feathers galore!

On Tuesday, the actual queen of Halloween arrived to her annual bash in New York with an entire team. But instead of merely primping her, they were also dressed as part of her costume!

The 50-year-old supermodel dressed as a massive blue peacock, requiring the help of others to "become" the peacock's tail feathers.

Posing on the orange-and-red carpet during her arrival at Marquee New York, she and her colorful crew stacked on top of each other to transform into a large beautiful bird. The model revealed that her feathered friends were "amazing" professionals from Cirque du Soleil.

The America's Got Talent star was at the center of it all in a cobalt blue bodysuit and wore an elaborate headpiece with a finely crafted beak.

"I feel very naked right now," she told Page Six Style on the carpet. "I need all my friends around me. I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people … where we all make amazing formations."

Meanwhile, her husband Tom Kaulitz completed the dramatic ensemble by dressing as a large egg.