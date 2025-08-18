Did Taylor Swift just hint that she'll headline the Super Bowl halftime show?

Los Angeles, California - After breaking the internet with her album announcement, Taylor Swift has sparked new theories that she'll be headlining the next Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the singer hinted at performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show during her recent appearance on New Heights. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 35-year-old pop star sent fans into a frenzy last week by making her debut on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

In the days since, Swifties have been dissecting the interview for any possible Easter eggs, and several are now convinced that Taylor dropped a few hints about performing at Super Bowl LX!

During the episode, Taylor opened up about her love for baking – especially when it comes to making sourdough.

She quipped that she finds herself thinking about sourdough "60% of the time now," and Swifties are speculating that this wasn't a random number choice.

The next Super Bowl is, in fact, the 60th in NFL history, and it will be held at the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

And who is the team's mascot? Sourdough Sam!

Adding even more fuel to the fire was Taylor's thank-you to Jason for "screaming for, like, 47 seconds" at the top of the episode. Encyclopedia-like Swifties were quick to point out that the 47th stop on The Eras Tour was – you guessed it – Levi's Stadium.

The next Super Bowl headliner has not been announced yet, but Taylor's name is often tossed out amid the annual speculation.