Horror icon Tony Todd, star of Candyman and Final Destination, has died

Marina del Rey, California - Actor Tony Todd has sadly died at the age of 69. He was known for a wide variety of roles, but many probably know him above all as the sinister Candyman.

© KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Todd died at his home in Marina del Rey, California, earlier this week. An official cause of death has not yet been announced, as reported by the Mirror on Friday.

The Hollywood star had been active for four decades and counted films such as The Crow and Final Destination among his portfolio.

He was best known to fans as an icon of the horror genre, famously the titular antagonist in the acclaimed Candyman series.

After news of his passing broke, fans paid tribute to the beloved actor across social media.

"I'm completely gutted," one horror fan wrote on X. "You'll always be remembered for your movie and TV roles and the kindness and joy you have shown to your fans.