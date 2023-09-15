Hugh Jackman's shocking split sends Hollywood reeling!

New York, New York - Hollywood and Broadway star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Jackman are separating after being married for 27 years.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (r.) and his wife Deborra-Lee Jackman of 27 years are getting a divorce. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / TIZIANA FABI / AFP

Adoring fans are wondering: Is Hugh the heartthrob back on the market?

The two Australian actors, who met while filming a TV series called Correlli in 1995 and have two children together, confirmed they are splitting in a statement shared with People.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the statement read.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The two celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April, when the Wolverine actor posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life."

The couple's statement concluded: "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."