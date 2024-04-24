Alec Baldwin's lawyers accuse prosecution of "abuse of power" in Rust case

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Lawyers for Alec Baldwin have accused the state of a "stunning abuse of prosecutorial power" as they urge the court to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter case against the actor .

Baldwin is set to face a trial scheduled in July in Santa Fe, New Mexico, following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the western film set of Rust in October 2021 – after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off.

Baldwin will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial.

This was the sentence Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was given last week after she was found guilty by a jury on the same charge.

In March, Baldwin's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case, alleging violations of court orders and other legal faults by the prosecution in the grand jury process.

The actor's legal team – led by Luke Nikas – has now filed new papers supporting their views after the prosecution filed counterclaims.

His lawyers have alleged that the prosecution's reasonings for pursuing an indictment "are completely divorced from the public interest and reflect a stunning abuse of prosecutorial power."