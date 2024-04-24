Alec Baldwin smacks phone after being harassed by protestor

New York, New York - 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin was ordering coffee at a café in New York when a woman began harassing him out of the blue.

Baldwin was on the phone at the counter of the café when the woman approached him, filming the exchange with her cell phone.

Video footage from social media shows her provoking the actor, asking him why he had "killed that lady" – a reference to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

The performance artist "Crackhead Barney" is said to be behind the action.

She shared the clip on X and claimed the 66-year-old "attacked" her when she was "trying to get coffee."

The footage sees the woman repeatedly asking Baldwin to say "Free Palestine" to the camera as he ignores the pleas.

The actor reportedly asked staff to call the police to have her removed from the premises before seemingly knocking the cell phone out of her hand.

Baldwin is set to go to trial in July for involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the shooting.