Is "Tiger King" Joe Exotic's cancer back?
Joe Exotic – the controversial figure known to many as "Tiger King" from the Netflix documentary series about his life – is currently serving a prison sentence. Now he seems to have suffered a new blow.
The 61-year-old, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a failed contract killing of animal rights activist and arch-enemy Carole Baskin (61), reportedly fears that his cancer has now returned.
The owner of a private zoo only had to undergo prostate cancer treatment in 2021.
Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, explained that he previously underwent cancer treatment for the sake of his partner Seth Posey.
"I did it for Seth and I did it for my team because they weren't giving up on me," he said.
"But I'm losing hope that this system is ever going to admit they're wrong."
However, according to the Daily Mail, a scan has now detected another abnormality – this time in the large cat enthusiast's lungs.
However, the Tiger King clearly rejects further treatment as a result of a cancer diagnosis.
"I'm going to decline cancer treatments this time around if it is lung cancer because I just can't do it again," he said.
"I can't. I can't live in a six by 12-foot concrete room with no TV, no radio, nobody and puke every day."
Netflix star plans to refuse treatment
Just in case, Joe Exotic has already made decisions and manifested his last will and testament.
The Tiger King's ashes are to be scattered where the ashes of his ex-partner Travis Maldonado were scattered.
He wants to leave his entire estate to his current partner, Seth Posey.
"I've already got an advanced directive and a DNR [do not resuscitate]," he said.
"I already have the will all set up for Seth and his son."
The Netflix star describes his romantic partner as the "only man that didn't screw me over in the last six years."
The Tiger King Returns: Joe Exotic talks about his new documentary plans
The Netflix star also has a new investor-funded documentary project in the works, reportedly to be called The Tiger King Returns, in which he hopes to set the record straight about his life story and "what was really going on" at his zoo.
"It's not going to be a bunch of hyped-up crap to sell on Netflix," he said.
"It's being filmed by my people... and then I'm going to cover how prison really is, because every prison movie I've ever seen is bullsh*t compared to what really goes on in here," Joe added.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@joe_exotic