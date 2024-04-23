Is "Tiger King" Joe Exotic's cancer back?

Joe Exotic – the controversial figure known to many as "Tiger King" from the Netflix documentary series about his life – is currently serving a prison sentence . Now he seems to have suffered a new blow .

The 61-year-old, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for a failed contract killing of animal rights activist and arch-enemy Carole Baskin (61), reportedly fears that his cancer has now returned.

The owner of a private zoo only had to undergo prostate cancer treatment in 2021.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, explained that he previously underwent cancer treatment for the sake of his partner Seth Posey.

"I did it for Seth and I did it for my team because they weren't giving up on me," he said.

"But I'm losing hope that this system is ever going to admit they're wrong."

However, according to the Daily Mail, a scan has now detected another abnormality – this time in the large cat enthusiast's lungs.



However, the Tiger King clearly rejects further treatment as a result of a cancer diagnosis.

"I'm going to decline cancer treatments this time around if it is lung cancer because I just can't do it again," he said.

"I can't. I can't live in a six by 12-foot concrete room with no TV, no radio, nobody and puke every day."