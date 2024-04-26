Palace shares major update on King Charles III's cancer recovery

London, UK - British head of state, King Charles III , will make a limited return to public duties next week after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment for cancer.

His first engagement with Queen Camilla would be at a cancer treatment center on Tuesday. The couple will also host Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan for a state visit in June.

The announcement follows a difficult spell for the royal family after both Charles (75) and his 42-year-old daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, revealed that they had cancer.

Announcing Charles's limited return, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said it was "too early to say" how much longer his treatment would continue.

But they noted that his medical team was "very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the king's continued recovery."

"The pacing of the king's program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team," the spokesperson added.

The king and Queen Camilla will host the Japanese royal couple at Buckingham Palace in late June, the palace said, confirming reports in the Japanese media last month. The Japanese royals both attended the state funeral of Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, in their first overseas trip after the emperor's enthronement.

An earlier state visit that had been planned for early 2020 had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.