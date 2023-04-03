Is Drake throwing shade at Ye West with a new song featuring a Kim Kardashian?

Miami, Florida - Rapper Drake used a sample of Kim Kardashian on his latest song , and the internet can't help but think it's a jab at Kanye "Ye" West .

Some fans think Drake's (r) new song featuring a sample of Kim Kardashian (l) is a jab at Kanye West. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire & Matrix

On Friday, the Hotline Bling rapper sat down with The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio for their 100th episode. As a special gift, he premiered a new track called Rescue Me that features an audio clip of Kim K.

The clip was taken from a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim has a conversation with her mom Kris Jenner as she spills some tea about her divorce from West.

"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy," she is heard saying on the track. "Remember that."

There have been longtime rumors that Drizzy had an affair with Kim when she and Ye were still married.

While Kim has denied the rumors and the two rappers supposedly squashed their beef, fans are still dissecting everything the three stars do in relation to the alleged affair.

Drake's track In My Feelings, which includes the chorus "Kiki, do you love me?" has been widely speculated to be about Kim, although it has been disproven, per The Fader.

Kim recently posted a TikTok with Drake and 21 Savage's song Treacherous Twins playing in the background, which fans also believe contains a reference to a possible relationship.