Is Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby no. 2?

Los Angeles, California - The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant for the second time!

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant for the second time! After sporting a baby bump during a recent outing, the actor's rep has confirmed the news. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old actor and her partner, Cooke Maroney, are expecting another child, Jennifer's representative confirmed to Vogue on Sunday.

The day before, the Oscar winner was photographed by paparazzi, rocking a growing baby bump as she stepped out with her 40-year-old hubby to grab a meal in Los Angeles.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, became parents for the first time in February 2022 with the birth of their son Cy.

J.Law herself has not commented on the pregnancy, and it's not yet known when the little one's due date is or what sex the child will be.

Despite her high-profile career, the Silver Linings Playbook star has been able to keep her private life largely under wraps.

Two-year-old Cy has been kept entirely out of the public eye, and little details are known about Jennifer and Cooke's wedding.