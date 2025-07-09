Tom Holland gets challenged by tennis star Carlos Alcaraz!

London, UK - Carlos Alcaraz challenged Hollywood movie star Tom Holland to a game of golf after the defending Wimbledon champion powered into the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz (r.) challenged Tom Holland to a game of golf after the defending Wimbledon champion powered into the semi-finals on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / Shutterstock & Glyn KIRK / AFP

Alcaraz and Spiderman actor Holland chatted after the Spaniard's practice session before he crushed Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets on Centre Court.

Their conversation turned to golf as Alcaraz said: "Tom, I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing, good swing, eh?"

Holland, a noted tennis fan, responded by saying: "We should play. I'll give you my number and we'll get a game together".

With two days to relax before his semi-final against American fifth seed Taylor Fritz on Friday, Alcaraz accepted Holland's challenge following his quarter-final victory.

"Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it. I see him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me," Alcaraz told reporters at the All England Club.

Alcaraz, a five-time Grand Slam champion, is bidding to win Wimbledon for a third successive year.

In his downtime between matches, the world number two has revealed he likes to switch off from tennis by playing golf and traveling to London.