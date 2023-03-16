Jacob Elordi steps up against alleged stalker leaving love notes and pastries

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been granted a temporary restraining order after multiple home intrusions by a 61-year-old man.

Jacob Elordi has received a temporary restraining order against a home intruder. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The alleged stalker, whose name is Robert Dennis Furo, has shown up repeatedly at the 25-year-old's property in Hollywood.

Per TMZ, Furo has left pastries, flowers, candy, and handwritten messages for Elordi.

The actor reported that on February 5, he found the man standing in his yard after dropping off a bag of pastries.

Furo was yelling outside, allegedly professing his love for him.

Elordi confronted him, and he was able to note Furo's license plate to inform the police after he left.

The intruder apparently entered the property on several other occasions afterward, even leaving a disturbing note for The Kissing Booth star on one visit.

"I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking," the note reportedly read in part.

Elordi told police that he believes Furo is tracking his whereabouts, as he consistently enters the property while he's away.

The actor also gave police screenshots of social media posts from Furo declaring his love for him.

Elordi also claimed that Furo is the same intruder who broke into Nicolas Cage's home in 2007.