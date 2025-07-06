Drake talks disloyal friends and aftermath of Kendrick Lamar beef in new song

Toronto, Canada - Rapper Drake recently released a new song discussing the aftermath of his public feud with Kendrick Lamar, and the friends who turned their back on him.

On Friday, Drake dropped the new track titled "What Did I Miss?", in which he took aim at those he once called friends who have appeared to jump ship.



"Askin' me, 'How did it feel?' Can't say it didn't surprise me / Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p*****s who try me?" Drake opened the track.

In the first verse, Drake goes in even harder, with lines like, "It's love for my brothers and death to a traitor" and "You switched on the guys and supported a hater."

By the second, Drake brings up Lamar's Pop Out Concert performance last year, where he was joined on stage by a number of former Drake collaborators, including Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard, to further exacerbate their feud.

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck-riding gang since 'Headlines,'" Drake rapped, referencing a video he did for a song off his 2011 album Take Care.

"It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones / And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone," he continues, adding, "Y'all been on that type of timing for too long."