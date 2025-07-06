Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday blowout bash as world leaders react

New Delhi, India - Leaders from India, the US, and Taiwan offered their support to Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday Sunday, a landmark anniversary raising geopolitical questions for the future.

Tibetans fear China will eventually name a rival successor to the Dalai Lama, bolstering Beijing's control over Tibet, the territory it poured troops into in 1950 and has ruled ever since.

The man who calls himself a "simple Buddhist monk" celebrated in India, where he has lived since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed an uprising in their capital Lhasa in 1959.

The Dalai Lama says only his India-based office has the right to identify his eventual successor.

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement, read at celebrations in the Himalayan hilltown where the Dalai Lama lives.

"He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline," he added.

China insisted Wednesday that it would have the final say on who succeeds the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Modi's effusive support is significant.

India and China are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, but have sought to repair ties after a 2020 border clash.