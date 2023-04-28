James Corden bids farewell in emotional last ever Late Late show
Los Angeles, California - James Corden has officially left US late night, after nine seasons of viral interviews with celebs, crosswalk musicals, and carpool karaokes on The Late Late Show.
"I sit here now today with nothing but love, gratitude and pride," Corden said during his final monologue. "This show is everything I've ever wanted it to be."
Exactly a year after announcing his departure in April 2022, the British comedian signed off Thursday night, with the help of a high-energy live audience, A-list stars, and his late-night rivals.
The final episode of The Late Late Show, filmed at Television City in Los Angeles, gave off big last-day-of-school energy as the Emmy-winning host cracked jokes with his producers and poked fun at what his post-late night career holds.
"I may finally get a good night's sleep," Corden said, introducing a cheeky pre-recorded sketch about leaving the late-night space behind.
Stars say farewell to James Corden
In the segment, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and David Letterman urged Corden to keep the "sacred secrets" of late-night hosting to himself and to be wary about future endeavors: "Stick to corporate gigs, podcasts. Maybe The Masked Singer."
Trevor Noah, the former host of The Daily Show, also made a brief cameo.
Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were the final celebrity guests of The Late Late Show and they joined Corden for one last round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." While Ferrell sampled two questionable dishes – a fish smoothie and a bug trifle – Styles revealed he "would never say never" to a One Direction reunion. The Grammy-winning singer, who is also British, praised Corden, telling him he was "a safe space for me."
On Monday, Adele joined Corden for the final "Carpool Karaoke" segment. For the first and last time, the host sat in the passenger's seat while his fellow Brit (who warned she's "not a brilliant driver") took the wheel, as they sang their hearts out.
Cover photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP