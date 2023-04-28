James Corden bids farewell in emotional last ever Late Late show

Los Angeles, California - James Corden has officially left US late night, after nine seasons of viral interviews with celebs , crosswalk musicals, and carpool karaokes on The Late Late Show .

"I sit here now today with nothing but love, gratitude and pride," Corden said during his final monologue. "This show is everything I've ever wanted it to be."



Exactly a year after announcing his departure in April 2022, the British comedian signed off Thursday night, with the help of a high-energy live audience, A-list stars, and his late-night rivals.

The final episode of The Late Late Show, filmed at Television City in Los Angeles, gave off big last-day-of-school energy as the Emmy-winning host cracked jokes with his producers and poked fun at what his post-late night career holds.

"I may finally get a good night's sleep," Corden said, introducing a cheeky pre-recorded sketch about leaving the late-night space behind.