Adele tears up during emotional final Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Los Angeles, California - Adele made a special return to The Late Late Show before the TV show bids farewell later this week.

On Monday, Adele was revealed as the final guest to sing alongside James Corden (c) on Carpool Karaoke. © Collage: Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

It's the end of an era!

On Monday, the 34-year-old appeared as the final guest on Carpool Karaoke, a popular segment from the late-night program that features musicians singing while driving with James Corden.

Adele's first appearance in the car, which was back in 2016, is one of the most memorable in the series' run.

Thankfully, the duo lived up to the high expectations from their first outing!

Changing things up, the Hello singer gave the 44-year-old comedian a break from driving as she took the wheel herself after picking him up.

Adele's debatable driving skills aside, the performances were absolutely electric, with the pair belting out Rolling in the Deep, I Drink Wine, Hometown Glory, and more.

The drive got quite emotional as Adele teared up recalling how important Corden's friendship had been to her during her hardest moments.

As Corden prepares to bring The Late Late Show to a close, he's still got a few more special moments in store for fans!

