Jamie Foxx's mystery medical incident was nearly fatal

Atlanta, Georgia - Over two weeks after Jamie Foxx suffered a mystery medical issue, a new report reveals that the incident was so severe that the star nearly did not survive.

Jamie Foxx suffered a severe medical incident on April 11 that was nearly fatal, per new reports.

On April 12, the 55-year-old's daughter, Corinne, revealed that her father had suffered "a medical complication" the day prior and was on the mend.

Per a new report from Radar Online, sources close to the actor have revealed that the incident was quite severe.

Foxx needed "immediate attention" after the health scare, according to the source.

"It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!" they added.

The insider also shared that Foxx had high blood pressure, which can lead to a stroke.

"Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn't acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner," the source said.

The Academy Award winner has steadily improved throughout his hospital stay as his famous friends share updates on his recovery.