Martin Lawrence has an update on Jamie Foxx's health

Atlanta, Georgia - Jamie Foxx has been on a lot of fans' minds over the past few days as news of an unspecified "medical complication" has people worried. Now, fellow actor Martin Lawrence has revealed some more details about his friend's condition.

During the inauguration of his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lawrence took a moment to talk about Foxx, who is still hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, after a mysterious emergency that took place while filming on Back In Action.

The Bad Boys star told Extra that his thoughts are very much with the 55-year-old at this trying time.

"Well, I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him," Lawrence said.

Lawrence also called Foxx "one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."