Janelle Monáe lives her Lipstick Lover life in sultry music video

Los Angeles, California - Singer and actor Janelle Monáe is turning heads with the sultry music video for her newly released single , Lipstick Lover.

Janelle Monaáe's new single Lipstick Lover is turning heads thanks to its sultry music video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/janellemonae

Who doesn't love an epic comeback moment?

On Thursday, Janelle Monáe not only released a new song and its accompanying music video, but she also announced The Age of Pleasure, the follow-up album to 2018's Dirty Computer, is due in June.

But it is not the album announcement or Lipstick Lover's innuendo-filled lyrics that are captivating music lovers' attention across the globe – but rather the new track's sensual music video.

The age-restricted video starts off with Monáe laying next to a pool while a woman slowly begins to lean over while gently grabbing her arm before softly kissing the singer's lips, as to "wake" her up.

Throughout the three-and-a-half-minute video, Janelle is seen in various poolside settings – often topless while smoking a cigar – surrounded by women clad in bikinis, T-shirts, and some in their birthday suits while living her"lipstick lover" life to the fullest.

At one point, Monáe is seen stepping out of a pool in a soaking wet white T-shirt with the word "pleasure" across her chest, alluding to the name of her forthcoming album while also playing into the flirtatious and sex-positive vibe of the video itself.