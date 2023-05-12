Janelle Monáe lives her Lipstick Lover life in sultry music video
Los Angeles, California - Singer and actor Janelle Monáe is turning heads with the sultry music video for her newly released single, Lipstick Lover.
Who doesn't love an epic comeback moment?
On Thursday, Janelle Monáe not only released a new song and its accompanying music video, but she also announced The Age of Pleasure, the follow-up album to 2018's Dirty Computer, is due in June.
But it is not the album announcement or Lipstick Lover's innuendo-filled lyrics that are captivating music lovers' attention across the globe – but rather the new track's sensual music video.
The age-restricted video starts off with Monáe laying next to a pool while a woman slowly begins to lean over while gently grabbing her arm before softly kissing the singer's lips, as to "wake" her up.
Throughout the three-and-a-half-minute video, Janelle is seen in various poolside settings – often topless while smoking a cigar – surrounded by women clad in bikinis, T-shirts, and some in their birthday suits while living her"lipstick lover" life to the fullest.
At one point, Monáe is seen stepping out of a pool in a soaking wet white T-shirt with the word "pleasure" across her chest, alluding to the name of her forthcoming album while also playing into the flirtatious and sex-positive vibe of the video itself.
Janelle Monáe discusses the inspiration behind her new song, Lipstick Lover
Speaking about the meaning of Lipstick Lover in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music One, Monáe said: "I’m like, 'Why didn’t I write this song years ago?' Because if you know me … I’m always in red lipstick. And there have been so many instances where I’ve made out with somebody at a party, and it’s dark.
She continued, "Nobody notices it. But when the lights come on, whoever I’ve made out with, lipstick all over their face. And then I’ve also been on the receiving end of a human … who’s so attractive. … Or I’ll get home, and I’m like, 'Oh my God. I have lipstick all over my face.' And I’ve also been the ‘Lipstick Lover’ where … you know exactly who I kissed."
Lipstick Lover is now available to stream everywhere, while The Age of Pleasure is set to drop June 9.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/janellemonae