Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping May 8–14

The music releases for the week of May 8 include new albums and singles from today's hottest artists like Jonas Brothers, Janelle Monáe, Lil Durk, and more.

By Taylor Kamnetz

The music releases this week span genres and include album and single drops from today's hottest stars including the Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, and more. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar May 8-14.

Jonas Brothers' new album, The Album, drops on Friday, May 12. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP There's nothing better than finding out your favorite music artist is releasing a new song, or better yet – an album. Luckily, the second week of May 2023 boasts new music releases from a variety of artists like the Jonas Brothers, A R I Z O N A, Lil Durk, Parker McCollum, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, and Haiku Hands to name a few. Regardless of whether you're into alternative rock, hip-hop, country, pop, indie rock, or any genre in between, we guarantee there's a music drop with your name on it. Check out the album and single release dates on TAG24's music radar this week.

Albums by: Jonas Brothers, Keke Palmer, A R I Z O N A, Lil Durk, and Parker McCollum

Keke Palmer's new album and it's accompanying film BIG BOSS drops on May 12. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Jonas Brothers - The Album - Friday, May 12 The moment Jo Bro fans have been waiting for is finally here, as the Jonas Brothers are set to release their sixth studio album, simply called The Album, on Friday. The album will include the band's hit single Waffle House, which they recently dished about in a radio interview with Z100NewYork. Joe Jonas said Waffle House is "more of an idea of a place that we can go to that’s our comfort place."



Keke Palmer - BIG BOSS - Friday, May 12 Also, due on Friday is an album, alongside its accompanying film, by Keke Palmer called BIG BOSS. The NOPE star revealed the tracklist on Instagram last week, and though you can't necessarily hear song titles, the reveal surely has fans increasingly stoked about the album's release!



A R I Z O N A - A R I Z O N A - Friday, May 12 A R I Z O N A will be releasing its third album on Friday via Fueled by Ramen. The electro-pop trio's self-titled album will include the previously released optimistic track, Dark Skies.



Speaking of the album, A R I Z O N A's lead singer Zachary Charles reportedly said it "isn't a story as much as it is a collection of vignettes crafted over a few of our most individually and generationally challenging years to date that happen upon a theme: Good and bad times have happened and will continue to, and only by being present for them both will we gain anything, if only perspective, from either."



Lil Durk - Almost Healed - Friday, May 12 Lil Durk is back to his banger-dropping ways with the anticipated release of Almost Healed on Friday. The album follows the 2022 release of Durk's seventh studio album, 7220. Though not much is known of the rapper's upcoming project, fans can expect a feature from J. Cole, as Durk hinted that he was working on a collab with the North Carolina native during in interview at Dreamville Fest back in April.



Parker McCollum - Never Enough - Friday, May 12



Parker McCollum - Never Enough - Friday, May 12

Rising country music artist Parker McCollum is set to release his forthcoming album, Never Enough, on Friday via MCA Nashville. The album comes one day before McCollum is set to take the stage at the iHeart Country Festival in Austin, Texas. Never Enough is McCollum's fourth studio album, and will feature songs like Handle On You, Stoned, and I Ain't Goin' Nowhere.

Singles by: Haiku Hands, Albert Hammond Jr., Arlo Parks feat. Phoebe Bridgers, and Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe's new single Lipstick Lover drops on May 11. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@JanelleMonae In addition to new albums, there are five songs worth checking out this week. First is Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands' latest single, Nunchucka, which dropped on Monday (May 8) via Spinning Top Records. In a release, the band calls the song a "supercharged high energy self affirmation anthem for anyone who wants to wipe off the patriarchal stain of self-loathing." Haiku Hands will kick off a string of US tour dates in June, including a set at Governors Ball Music Festival. On Tuesday (May 9), Albert Hammond Jr., founding member of The Strokes, released eight new songs from his forthcoming solo album including the track Old Man and it's accompanying music video. On Wednesday (May 10), Arlo Parks' new single featuring the iconic Phoebe Bridgers called Pegasus will be available to stream, and if both artists' respective discographies indicate anything, it's that this song is sure to be a hit. Janelle Monáe is reemerging on the music scene with the release of her newly teased single Lipstick Lover on Thursday (May 11). Based on the gorgeous snippet she shared on Twitter, Monáe is about to make some music lovers' hearts melt with her captivating sound.