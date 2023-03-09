Jenna Ortega blasts Wednesday's viral dance in new SNL promo

New York, New York - Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut this week, and she's already paying homage to her iconic Netflix role and its viral TikTok fame!

Jenna Ortega referenced her famous Wednesday dance in a new promo video for Saturday Night Live. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 20-year-old appeared in a new promo video for her upcoming episode, where she was joined by cast members Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.

“Honestly, this is really well written, I just don't feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we've seen so much of that already, and I think it's time to do something new," Ortega says while looking at a script for the episode.

The camera then pans to the Please Don't Destroy boys, who are all decked out in Wednesday's hairstyle, makeup, and dress from her viral dance moment.

Wednesday's deadpan dance scene took TikTok by storm thanks to fan edits pairing the scene with a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's song, Bloody Mary.

By the end of the prom clip, the Scream star is finally swayed by the cast members as they break out in choreography together.

In true Wednesday Addams fashion, Ortega never cracks a smile while dancing.

The promo also paid homage to TikTok by using the Gaga track rather than the song used in the actual show.