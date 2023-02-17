Wednesday's Jenna Ortega set to make her debut on Saturday Night Live!

New York, New York - Saturday Night Live has unveiled an exciting new crop of hosts and musicals guests, including one of the stars from Netflix's hit series, Wednesday .

Jenna Ortega will make her debut as host of Saturday Night Live's March 11 show.

The show's leading lady Jenna Ortega was tapped to host SNL on March 11.

Fellow TikTok favorite The 1975 will be joining the 20-year-old as the night's musical guest.

Ortega retweeted the big announcement on Thursday, adding, "!!!! See you then."



Gen Z's newest It Girl will be promoting her latest project, the highly-anticipated Scream VI, which will hit theaters that same weekend.

While Ortega is certain to crush it as host of the show, one can only imagine what antics The 1975's frontman Matty Healy will have in store for the episode.

Fresh off his Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce has been revealed as the host for the March 4 show, along with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

The 33-year-old tight end announced his hosting stint during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

"It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4," Kelce said while admitting he's pretty nervous about the big gig.

Both Ortega and Kelce are first-time hosts of the sketch comedy show.