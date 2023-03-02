Jenna Ortega gets spicy and proves her deadpan dedication on Hot Ones

New York, New York - Netflix star Jenna Ortega channeled her character Wednesday Addams' deadpan spirit as she kept her cool during a recent appearance on Hot Ones .

Jenna Ortega kept an impressive level of cool during her appearance on the spicy wing sauce testing show Hot Ones. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 20-year-old accepted the challenge to eat the spiciest sauces as she dove into her hot wings on the celeb food show. And she certainly proved her might, as she added enough sauce to impress host Sean Evans!

After indulging in the 135,600-Scoville rated Da Bomb hot sauce, Ortega joked that she "may have been right to be scared."

Despite tears in her eyes and her admittedly "white knuckles," the Scream VI star gave a brave smile to the camera as she stayed impressively calm and barely flinched.

Ortega not only took on the spiciest of sauces, but managed to give insight into her career at the same time.

She described working with Tim Burton on the Netflix series, sharing that the famous director often sketched his ideas for scenes before filming.

She even spilled that her favorite Burton flick is actually the controversial Mars Attacks!, which came out in 1996 to pretty negative reviews.

Ortega also revealed that when she's not busy acting, she loves to read and write. Proving the tired stereotypes of tech-obsessed Gen-Zers wrong, the actor dished on her love of physical books.

"Books are incredible, I wish people would read them more," she said. "I don't want to read them on an iPad. We need real substance. Like, go outside an read a book!"