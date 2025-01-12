Jennifer Garner mourns death of friend who "did not get out in time" amid Los Angeles fires

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Garner is coping with a heavy loss amid the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the 52-year-old star volunteered to provide hot meals to the firefighters battling the devastating fires.

Garner also spoke with several evacuees who had lost their homes and offered her support.

But a short time later, she struck an emotional chord in an interview with MSNBC.

Garner revealed that she had tragically lost a good friend in the fires, one whom she had met through her church.

"I did lose a friend, and for our church, it's really tender, so I don't feel like I should talk about her yet," she said. "Yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out in time."

The Elektra actor went on to explain that she knows hundreds of families who have lost their homes and feels "almost guilty" being in her own home, which emerged unscathed.