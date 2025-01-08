Ben Affleck reportedly flees to ex Jennifer Garner's home amid Palisades wildfires

Pacific Palisades, California - Ben Affleck was among the many celebrities who had to leave their home due to the devastating Palisades wildfires .

Ben Affleck was seen leaving his bachelor pad amid the devastating Palisades wildfires. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old Argo director was evacuated from his $20 million estate on Tuesday evening and went to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's nearby home.

The outlet shared photos of Ben leaving his home in a dark navy suit and unbuttoned white shirt as he was en route to the 13 Going on 30 star's home.

The former spouses share three kids together, and as of yet the family hasn't been asked to evacuate her Brentwood residence – although all residents are reportedly on standby.

In addition to Ben, Tom Hanks, Leighton Meester, Mark Hamill, and Eugene Levy are among the many stars who have been affected by the tragic wildfires still raging in California.

The Oscar winner first purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom bachelor pad in July 2024 following his separation from Jennifer Lopez.