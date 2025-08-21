Sydney Sweeney slams criticism of her bathwater soap – but dodges American Eagle scandal
Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney made headlines when her bathwater-infused limited edition soap with Dr. Squatch sold out in seconds – and now she's finally talking about it.
While she doesn't usually dwell on social media buzz, the 27-year-old actor told The Wall Street Journal it's "important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience."
She noticed that most of the reactions "were coming from girls, which I found really fascinating."
"They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater," she added, referencing the provocative scene in his 2023 film Saltburn.
The collaboration, called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, followed some flirtatious ad spots she had previously done for Dr. Squatch, but it faces some serious heat from fans who found the whole idea a bit creepy.
At its May launch, she wrote on Instagram, "You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad... so we kept it."
Sydney has also been in the spotlight for her American Eagle jeans campaign, which sparked online debate, but she declined to open up about the drama in her latest interview.
Sydney Sweeney faces backlash over American Eagle jeans campaign
In the ad, she says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue."
Some users suggested it referenced eugenics of Nazi ideology, drawing reactions from celebrities like Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Stephen Colbert.
Public figures also weighed in, including President Donald Trump, who praised the campaign after discovering the Euphoria star is registered with the GOP in Florida.
American Eagle defended the ad amid the backlash, stating, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."
Elsewhere in the interview, she also declined to discuss the status of her relationship with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, saying, "We wanted everything to be an activity... and then the audience... created all the other narratives."
Cover photo: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP