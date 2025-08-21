Sydney Sweeney slams criticism of her bathwater soap – but dodges American Eagle scandal

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney made headlines when her bathwater-infused limited edition soap with Dr. Squatch sold out in seconds – and now she's finally talking about it.

Sydney Sweeney has finally dished on her bathwater-infused soap in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While she doesn't usually dwell on social media buzz, the 27-year-old actor told The Wall Street Journal it's "important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience."

She noticed that most of the reactions "were coming from girls, which I found really fascinating."

"They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater," she added, referencing the provocative scene in his 2023 film Saltburn.

The collaboration, called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, followed some flirtatious ad spots she had previously done for Dr. Squatch, but it faces some serious heat from fans who found the whole idea a bit creepy.



At its May launch, she wrote on Instagram, "You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad... so we kept it."

Sydney has also been in the spotlight for her American Eagle jeans campaign, which sparked online debate, but she declined to open up about the drama in her latest interview.