Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner both spotted at Ben Affleck's house on his birthday

Los Angeles, California - Singer Jennifer Lopez has added more fuel to the speculation about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck, as she was seen leaving his house on his 52nd birthday.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) visited her husband Ben Affleck's (c.) home for his birthday – the same day as his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Thursday, the 55-year-old artist was caught by the Daily Mail leaving the Justice League actor's home.

This also happened to be his 52nd birthday, and photos show J.Lo casually dressed in jeans and a brown jacket.

Even though she was spotted at his home, the On the Floor singer didn't publicly share any birthday wishes to Ben on social media.

Instead, she posted a photo dump on Instagram showcasing a series of throwback pictures of her in a Dior dress, seemingly from her recent birthday celebration – which Ben did not attend.

Rumors about the couple's relationship have been circulating for months after the Academy Award winner moved out of their shared home in Beverly Hills and subsequently purchased a $20.5 million mansion of his own.

To make things even more interesting, Ben was visited by someone else on his birthday as well – his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner!