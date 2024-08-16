Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner both spotted at Ben Affleck's house on his birthday
Los Angeles, California - Singer Jennifer Lopez has added more fuel to the speculation about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck, as she was seen leaving his house on his 52nd birthday.
On Thursday, the 55-year-old artist was caught by the Daily Mail leaving the Justice League actor's home.
This also happened to be his 52nd birthday, and photos show J.Lo casually dressed in jeans and a brown jacket.
Even though she was spotted at his home, the On the Floor singer didn't publicly share any birthday wishes to Ben on social media.
Instead, she posted a photo dump on Instagram showcasing a series of throwback pictures of her in a Dior dress, seemingly from her recent birthday celebration – which Ben did not attend.
Rumors about the couple's relationship have been circulating for months after the Academy Award winner moved out of their shared home in Beverly Hills and subsequently purchased a $20.5 million mansion of his own.
To make things even more interesting, Ben was visited by someone else on his birthday as well – his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner!
Ben Affleck greeted by J.Lo and Jennifer Garner on 52nd birthday
According to the outlet, Ben also received a birthday visit from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The two share three children together and have remained cordial with each other since they divorced in 2018.
Before visiting his home, the 13 Going on 30 actor took their child, Fin, to the DMV.
She was seen wearing a causal striped shirt, dark navy pants, and white sneakers.
Earlier in the week, J.Lo was seen leaving Ben's house to take his son, Samuel, on a shopping trip and stayed at his house for a little while after dropping him off.
Considering both of the A-listers have decided to keep things out of the public eye, it's bound for speculation to occur amongst dedicated fans of the pair, but will either of them bring it up soon?
Fans will just have to wait and hear from Bennifer 2.0 themselves!
