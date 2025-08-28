Jennifer Lopez gets savagely shaded by her Out of Sight co-star Luis Guzmán!

Los Angeles, California - Wednesday star Luis Guzmán shocked his co-stars with his subtle diss towards Jennifer Lopez on Hot Ones!

Luis Guzmán (l.) apparently wasn't impressed with his Out of Sight co-star Jennifer Lopez as he gave a bland remark about the singer on Hot Ones. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of the YouTube series, the 68-year-old actor had some pretty clear thoughts about working with J.Lo on the movie Out of Sight.

Guzmán's remark about the 56-year-old entertainer were in response to his cast-mate Emma Myers asking him to use one word to describe past A-list co-stars.

When Myers mentioned Adam Sandler and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Guzmán praised them as "amazing" and "bellísima,” respectively.

Yet, when the 23-year-old uttered J.Lo's name, the Puerto Rican star gave an unimpressed shrug and replied, "OK" – making everyone's jaws drop!

Myers cut the tension by asking about working with Jenna Ortega, to which he gushed, "prodigy" and mouthed "love you" to the main star.

One of those epithets is not like the others, and it's fair to say that the not-so-subtle difference wasn't lost on anyone.