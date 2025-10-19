Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa accuses her of cheating: "The problem is you"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez 's ex-husband accused her of infidelity after the singer got candid about her past failed romances.

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa (l.) accused her of cheating on him following the singer's claims that her former partners weren't "capable" of loving her. © Collage: Slaven Vlasic & Rodrigo Varela / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ojani Noa, who was married to the 56-year-old between 1997 and 1998, lashed out at her after she said in a recent interview that she didn't believe her former partners were "capable" of loving her.

"Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card," Noa wrote via Instagram on Friday.

"The problem is not us. Not me. The problem is you. You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants."

He went on to dispute her claims and said that she has had "good relationships" in the past – namely with him.

The 51-year-old added in a subsequent post that he moved to a different state and left his family and friends behind in order to "support" and "protect" her while they were together.

He described himself as "honest" and "faithful," concluding that he was "too good" for her.

J.Lo's shady remarks came on the heels of her fourth divorce – a split from actor Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.