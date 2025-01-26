Jennifer Lopez shares teasing first look at Kiss of the Spider Woman!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has offered a sneak peek at the upcoming musical adaptation Kiss of the Spider Woman!
Following the buzz over her latest film, Unstoppable, the 55-year-old entertainer has shared a teasing glimpse at her next big role.
On Saturday, J.Lo dropped two images from the buzzy drama via Instagram. The first shot featured the pop sensation posing in an all-white long-sleeve top and skirt in front of a camera.
J.Lo also donned a white and beige fedora while holding a lit cigarette as the spotlight shone brightly on the leading lady.
The next shot showed Jennifer and her co-star, Diego Luna, in a sultry position while the Let's Get Loud hitmaker rocked a dark bob and tenderly touched Diego's face with spider-like fingernails.
J.Lo plays Ingrid Luna, the imaginary movie star persona of gay Argentinian prisoner Luis Molina, while Diego portrays Molina's volatile cellmate, Valentin Arregui, in the movie.
Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Bill Condon, is adapted from the 1992 musical and based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Manuel Puig.
