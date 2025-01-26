Jennifer Lopez shares teasing first look at Kiss of the Spider Woman!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has offered a sneak peek at the upcoming musical adaptation Kiss of the Spider Woman!

Jennifer Lopez teased her upcoming role as Ingrid Luna in the musical adaptation Kiss of the Spider Woman. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Following the buzz over her latest film, Unstoppable, the 55-year-old entertainer has shared a teasing glimpse at her next big role.

On Saturday, J.Lo dropped two images from the buzzy drama via Instagram. The first shot featured the pop sensation posing in an all-white long-sleeve top and skirt in front of a camera.

J.Lo also donned a white and beige fedora while holding a lit cigarette as the spotlight shone brightly on the leading lady.

The next shot showed Jennifer and her co-star, Diego Luna, in a sultry position while the Let's Get Loud hitmaker rocked a dark bob and tenderly touched Diego's face with spider-like fingernails.

J.Lo plays Ingrid Luna, the imaginary movie star persona of gay Argentinian prisoner Luis Molina, while Diego portrays Molina's volatile cellmate, Valentin Arregui, in the movie.