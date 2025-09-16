Jennifer Lopez is unrecognizable after platinum blonde pinup hair transformation!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez was unrecognizable to fans after showing off a major hair color switch-up!

Jennifer Lopez was feeling herself on Monday in these Instagram carousel selfies, but people can't get over how different she looks. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

J.Lo was feeling herself on Monday in several Instagram carousel selfies, but people can't get over how different she looks.

The 56-year-old superstar gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her glammed-up vintage getup for Bill Condon's upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The highly anticipated musical thriller is coming out on October 10!

In a pin-curled platinum blonde wig, red lips, and matching nails, the 56-year-old Selena star was a bombshell and a half!

In some pics, J.Lo dons a light pink or cream-colored robe.

In another, she looks over dress sketches whilst seemingly nude, only the bubbles from a bath covering her up!

"Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing," she wrote in the post's caption.

"Stepping back into time has never been so much fun."