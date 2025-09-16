Jennifer Lopez is unrecognizable after platinum blonde pinup hair transformation!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez was unrecognizable to fans after showing off a major hair color switch-up!
J.Lo was feeling herself on Monday in several Instagram carousel selfies, but people can't get over how different she looks.
The 56-year-old superstar gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her glammed-up vintage getup for Bill Condon's upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
The highly anticipated musical thriller is coming out on October 10!
In a pin-curled platinum blonde wig, red lips, and matching nails, the 56-year-old Selena star was a bombshell and a half!
In some pics, J.Lo dons a light pink or cream-colored robe.
In another, she looks over dress sketches whilst seemingly nude, only the bubbles from a bath covering her up!
"Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing," she wrote in the post's caption.
"Stepping back into time has never been so much fun."
Commenters think Jennifer Lopez looks like this celeb!
Jen's stunned fans took to the comments to exclaim how different she looked with dyed hair and a different style of makeup!
Actually, many people thought she looked uncannily like fellow singer Gwen Stefani (55), who is well-known for her platinum hair and red lipstick.
"What in the Gwen Stefani is this?" joked one user.
Can you see the resemblance to Gwen?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo