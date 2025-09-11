Jennifer Lopez sweeps fans away at screening of new movie!

Jennifer Lopez has begun her fashionable promotion for her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which has sparked major Oscar buzz for the singer!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez shined at a Los Angeles screening for her buzzy new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman!

Jennifer Lopez spilled some behind-the-scene secrets during a Q&A panel and private screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman.  © Screening/Instagram/@jlo

At a private viewing on Wednesday, the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate star received a standing ovation before a Q&A panel.

J.Lo joined her co-stars, Tonatiuh and Diego Luna, and director Bill Condon, where she wowed in a beige, over-sized coat with dramatic sleeves and collar, plus a matching, floor length skirt that featured a train.

The Atlas star shared more glimpses at her fall-ready look on Instagram, where she captioned the post with a two kissing emojis.

Per Variety, J.Lo gave some juicy behind-the-scenes tea to the audience about the upcoming film, including that her musical numbers were all filmed in one take.

The entertainer said, "I was like, 'We'll do some coverage?' He was like, 'Nope, no coverage.' I was like, 'F**k me! I better get it right then.'"

J.Lo added, "But we put our heart and soul into it and we rehearsed like crazy for the time that we had and it was a beautiful thing and again, I'm living my childhood dreams."

